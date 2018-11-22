Celeb Convicts' 2018 Thanksgiving Prison Meals Revealed

6ix9ine, Cosby, Suge & Manafort Thanksgiving Prison Meals (Mostly) Plain & Dry for Newbies

The most notorious prisoners behind bars this year will partake in Thanksgiving like the rest of us.

According to prison menus across the country, guys like Tekashi69, Bill Cosby, Suge Knight and Paul Manafort -- all of whom left public life in jumpsuits in 2018 for one reason or another (or several) -- are set to be served relatively modest meals Thursday, all of which include basics like turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce and greens.

Here's what 6ix9ine will be chowing down on in Brooklyn's MDC:

-- Turkey or eggplant, mashed sweet potato, corn, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, biscuit and pumpkin pie

Cosby at Pennsylvania's SCI Phoenix:

-- Turkey (or a garden burger for vegetarians), bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green peas, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls with margarine and pumpkin pie with whipped cream or fruit

Manafort at Virginia's Alexandria Detention Center:

-- Turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie

Suge at California State Prison:

-- Turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, salad, cranberry sauce, ice cream (no pie, sorry Suge) and veggies

And, if you care what Larry Nassar will be eating at US Penitentiary Coleman II in FL:

-- Turkey, baked turkey ham, tofu stir-fry or vegetable stuffing, macaroni and cheese or baked potato, candied or baked sweet potato, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, whole wheat bread and margarine and assorted holiday pies

Is it just us, or is Nassar getting the bigger wishbone?