Adam Vinatieri Says 'Snow Bowl' FG Was Best Kick Of His Career

Remember the two field goals Adam Vinatieri made that won Tom Brady and the Patriots two Super Bowls??

Yeah ... A.V. says they aren't the best of his career.

"As proud as I am of those two kicks, I think the one that I'm probably the most proud of is the one in the Snow Bowl game in the divisional playoff game against Oakland."

That's right ... the dude who's made over 575 kicks in his career and owns the most points in NFL history says his 45-yard, 4th-quarter boot back in 2001 tops 'em all.

"There were five, six, seven inches of snow on the ground, we’re down by three and it’s a 45-yard field goal," Vinatieri said on the Talk of Fame Network.

"And, if you miss, the season’s over and you’re cleaning out your locker."

Adam continued: “To be able to put that one through the posts … to be able to tie the game up and then go into overtime and have a shorter field goal to win … I think that’s probably the one I’m most proud of just because of the sheer difficulty."

Of course ... that WAS the field goal that kicked off the whole Pats dynasty -- so maybe Adam's got a point.

Then again, if the Tuck Rule never happened -- neither does the kick.

Sorry, Oakland.