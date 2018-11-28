Michael Blackson Says Kim Kardashian Should Thank Ray J, Ecstasy for Becoming Famous

Michael Blackson to Kim K Don't Blame Ecstasy, Thank Ray J And His Famous Genitals!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Blackson ﻿thinks Kim Kardashian should quit blaming ecstasy and spend way more time sucking up to Ray J for his sizable role in launching her celebrity.

We got the comedian at LAX Tuesday and asked him about Kim claiming she was high on ecstasy when she and Ray shot their infamous sex tape, and in a word ... he's disappointed.

Michael thinks it's wrong for her to make it seem like the drug is the only reason she banged Ray J on cam, because that doesn't give enough credit to Ray's family jewels.

As we first reported ... sources close to Ray J insist Kim never touched ecstasy during the taping of their sex tape. Michael thinks it's a bit fishy for Kim just now mentioning the drug ... so many years after doing the deed.

Don't worry though, Ray's not getting the short end of the stick -- Michael dishes plenty of props to "d**k and balls!"