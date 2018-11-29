Surfer Bruce Irons Denies DUI Drug Allegations Sobriety Test Showed I Was Fine

Bruce Irons Denies DUI Drug Allegations, 'I Passed the Sobriety Test'

Surf legend Bruce Irons tells TMZ Sports he's confident he will beat the DUI Drug allegations against him -- claiming the field sobriety showed he was "fine."

As we previously reported, the 39-year-old surfer was arrested in Newport Beach last week when cops claim they found him passed out behind the wheel of a car with the engine running.

He was booked for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Now, Irons tells us ... he's confident he'll be cleared -- and called the whole thing a "hiccup in the road."

"I did the sobriety test and I was fine," Irons told us at LAX on his way back to Hawaii.

Irons admits he was driving on an expired license -- but says he had planned to go back to Hawaii and fix that situation before the arrest.

Bruce also had a message for his fans -- "Innocent until proven guilty."

The surfer has previously acknowledged issues with substance abuse -- but makes it pretty clear in this clip he believes the DUI allegations are BS.