Harvey Weinstein Desperate to Clear His Name, Fires Off Emails to Media 'Friends'

Harvey Weinstein apparently doesn't need a publicist anymore ... he's handling it on his own and reaching out to the media in an effort to clear his name ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the disgraced studio mogul fired off several emails Tuesday to his people in the media he once worked with, back when he was a Hollywood mogul.

He did not send one to TMZ, but we've obtained a copy from a source. The reason for the emails is pretty clear -- Weinstein feels his side of the NYC rape case isn't getting enough attention.

As you can see ... Weinstein's railing against cops and claims their misconduct has tainted the entire criminal case against him.

As we've reported, Weinstein's lawyers have filed motions to have the case dismissed. Weinstein himself repeats that sentiment in the email, making clear reference to the former NYPD lead detective who's been accused of witness tampering.