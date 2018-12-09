Katie Cassidy Looking Straight as an Arrow ... Before Tying the Knot

Katie Cassidy Marries Matthew Rodgers, Looks Super Serious Before Kiss

Exclusive Photo

Katie Cassidy announced she got hitched to her fiance with a joyous shot of her kissing her groom in all white -- but right before that ... she was steeped in VERY serious thought.

The CW's "Arrow" star posted a sweet photo Sunday of her locking lips with now-hubby, Matthew Rodgers, to whom she got engaged last summer. She captioned her pic with, "I can't help falling in love with you... YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

As picturesque as this scene is here, there appeared to be some last-minute prep right before Katie walked down the aisle. Namely, it was just making sure her dress was all set and her bouquet was in order ... which her bridesmaids had under control.

Unclear who walked Katie down the aisle -- seeing how her father, David Cassidy, died a year ago -- but there was a gentleman nearby to possibly carry out the honors.

Of course, Katie made it to the altar. From a wide view, the location for her wedding was even more gorgeous than what she revealed on Instagram. The newly married pair tied the knot right on the shore of a beach in Sunset Key, FL.

Sailboats as a backdrop come as an added bonus on the island.

Congrats to the happy couple!