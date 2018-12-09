Stormy Daniels This Stripper Age Requirement is BS ... After Court Upholds LA Law

Stormy Daniels Protests Stripper Age Requirement Law in Louisiana

Stormy Daniels went back to her home state to protest a law setting minimum age requirements on strippers, which she calls an illegal attack on women and a bad precedent.

The former porn star was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Sunday, standing in front of the steps to a courthouse, where she and a bunch of other protesters decried an appeals court's recent decision to uphold the controversial L.A. law after it was challenged by 3 women.

The bill was originally called SB 468, and it stated that strip clubs couldn't employ dancers under the age of 21 (aka no 18, 19 or 20-year-old strippers allowed). It got signed into law in 2016, but will be reinforced again this month ... which is why Stormy is pissed.

I'm protesting with adult entertainers in Baton Rouge TODAY, Sunday, December 9th at 4pm, against a sexist law (SB468) passed by Louisiana state legislators that infringes on the constitutional rights of women. Join me at the capitol for a press statement and demonstration. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) December 9, 2018

She definitely didn't miss the opportunity to bash the legislation, calling it "f***ing sexist" ... and claiming it targets female dancers and not males. We checked the language of the law, and while it doesn't flat out say it's aimed just at women, many have interpreted that way.

Check out Stormy's take on why the law isn't actually a good tool to help fight human trafficking -- like it was pushed as when first introduced -- and what folks should do about it.

Oh, and apparently it was pretty freakin' cold out there in Louisiana. Wait 'til the end ...