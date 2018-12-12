Camille Kostek Defends Gronk's Missed Tackle Give Him Another Chance!!

Camille Kostek Defends Rob Gronkowski's Missed Tackle, Give Him Another Chance!!

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Gronkowski missed the game-saving tackle in the Dolphins game on Sunday ... but his S.I. model GF tells TMZ Sports it was NOT a mistake havin' him on the field.

We got Camille Kostek out at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in L.A. ... when she explained why Bill Belichick should give Gronk more burn on defense.

"I don't play football, I don't make the rules -- I support whatever he does. So if he needs to be put at defense again, I say, 'Go for it, baby!!'"

Of course, Patriots fans were pissed ... and confused about why Gronk -- a 6'7" tight end -- was on defense in the first place for Kenyan Drake's miracle sprint.

Rob Gronkowski: NOT A GREAT SAFETY pic.twitter.com/5B78OG5aMU — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 9, 2018

But, Camille says her BF ain't one-dimensional -- and she knows her man will get it done if he's in the same spot again in the future.

"I mean, look what he does as a tight end. He doesn't just catch the ball and get in the end zone. He's blocking, he does it all. So, yeah, I think I can see him doing it again!"

As for the couple's future ... we had to ask if wedding bells are coming down the pipe ... and while Camille says not right now ... she definitely didn't say no to the idea down the road!!