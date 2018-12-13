50 Cent Says Nicki Minaj and New Boyfriend Are Not Moving Too Fast

EXCLUSIVE
50 Cent has no problem with the pace Nicki Minaj and her new boyfriend seem to be moving at in their relationship ... because they're picking up right where they left off.
We got Fif in Bev Hills Wednesday night where, at first, we asked if he or Starz were planning anything for the family of the "Power" crew member who was tragically killed in a freak accident this week on set. Understandably, he's not ready to talk about it.
Our camera guy then pivots to the 'Queen' rapper, and asks if he thinks it's too soon for her to be talking babies and marriage with her new man/old flame, Kenneth Petty -- a convicted sex offender.
Check out his answer ... sounds like history trumps all when it comes to this kind of stuff, according to him anyway.