Police Remove Danielle Staub's Husband Marty Caffrey From NJ Home

'Real Housewives' star Danielle Staub just got her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, the hell outta the house ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us police in Englewood, NJ responded to Danielle's home Thursday for a domestic disturbance involving Marty. We're told cops removed Marty, but did not arrest him or charge him with any crime.

Sources close to Danielle tell TMZ ... she went to cops Wednesday night seeking a protective order against Marty, and it was granted Thursday. We're told she feels he is putting her through "emotional torment." There haven't been any physical or direct threats as far as we've heard, but we're told Danielle thinks he's "toying" with her while they've continued living together during a nasty divorce.

Specifically, our sources say Danielle believes Marty has purposely loosened light bulbs, turned off power and cut off hot water sporadically just to screw with her. We're told he has another place where he could live while they hash things out in court, but insists on staying in their home.

Danielle thinks he's trying to drag out the divorce because he's shot down 4 offers to settle ... according to our sources.

As for Marty ... he's denied messing with Danielle -- like when he allegedly listed their home without her knowledge. Marty acknowledges that he received the protective order, but says that it's ridiculous.

Danielle and Marty just got hitched back in May. So much for newlywed bliss.