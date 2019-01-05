Diamond Dallas Page Helps 475-Pound Man Drop 200 Pounds!

Diamond Dallas Page Helps Man Lose 200 Pounds ... 100 to Go!!

Diamond Dallas Page took a 475-pound man -- and nearly cut him in half -- helping the guy shed 200 POUNDS ... with some help from comic Bert Kreischer.

It's an unbelievable story ... Bert -- who famously performs without a shirt -- has been on a health kick and posted a story on his social media about Vance Hinds, an obese man who wanted help losing weight.

The pro wrestling legend stepped up and reached out to the 475-pound man ... offering to coach him through his patented DDP Yoga program -- the same program that Jake "The Snake" Roberts credits with saving his life.

The results ... AMAZING.

After 365 days, Hinds dropped 198 pounds ... and he documented the entire journey on video.

DDP tells TMZ Sports he couldn't be more proud of the guy -- but the work ain't done yet. Hinds says he's gunning to drop another 100 POUNDS with Page's help.

Of course, Page is super confident he can hit the goal weight -- and if you know anything about DDP, dude doesn't ever fail.