Ex-NFL Star Jamal Anderson Drunken Arrest Video ... Bizarre and Sad

1/6/2019 12:50 AM PST

Ex-NFL Star Jamal Anderson Drunken Arrest Video Is Bizarre, Sad

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NFL star Jamal Anderson -- the guy who created the Dirty Bird dance -- was so zonked out of his mind during a Dec. arrest, he handed cops a bag of chips when asked for his I.D. 

Cops were called to a gas station in the Atlanta area to respond to a limo driver who complained that Anderson stiffed him on a $50 ride around 5 AM on Dec. 23. 

When cops arrived, Anderson was a mess -- stuffing his face with a bag of potato chips. 

One of the officers asked for his driver's license, Anderson reached into his pocket and presented the cop a pack of cigarettes. 

When that didn't work, Anderson offered up his chips. She didn't accept that as a proper form of identification either. 

Anderson denied being intoxicated, but cops say he was hammered and arrested him for public intoxication. The limo driver declined to press charges over the $50 fare. 

Cops also asked Anderson how he paid for the smokes and the snacks -- and someone inside the gas station said another patron ponied up the dough for the Atlanta Falcons legend. 

Anderson was placed in cuffs and hauled to a nearby police station where he continued to profess his innocence. 

The 46-year-old has had tons of problems ever since his NFL career ended back in 2001 -- he's been arrested multiple times for things like cocaine, DUI and exposing himself in a gas station. 

Anderson was a beast back in the day ... leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl during the 1998 season before losing to John Elway's Denver Broncos. 

