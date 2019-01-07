'Law & Order' Creator Dick Wolf Splits with Wife #3

'Law & Order' Creator Dick Wolf Splits with Wife #3

Dick Wolf, one of the most prolific and successful TV producers/creators in history, has filed legal docs separating from his third wife, TMZ has learned, and a fortune is on the line.

Wolf, the creator of the "Law & Order" franchise, filed on December 3, but he is not asking for a divorce ... at least, not yet. By filing for legal separation, it immediately separates his assets from hers.

Wolf, who's repped by attorneys Joe Kibre and Jacqueline Misho, says in his docs there IS a prenup.

Now, here's what's interesting. His wife, Noelle, followed suit by filing her own docs for legal separation last Friday. In the docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, she's asking for spousal support.

The marriage lasted 12 years and, since they tied the knot, Wolf created the incredibly successful 'Chicago' franchise.

Sources tell TMZ Wolf makes between $10 and $15 MILLION A MONTH.

Despite the prenup -- and it appears Noelle isn't contesting it -- it will have no impact on child support, which could end up being a huge number. The couple has 2 kids, ages 8 and 11.

This is not Wolf's first trip to the courthouse over marriage. He was in a 12-year legal battle with wife #2, Christine.

It's unclear why Wolf didn't file for divorce, but that could come later.

Wolf's lawyer, Joe Kibre, tells TMZ, "The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations."