Pablo Escobar's Brother is Raising $50 Million to Impeach Pres. Trump

Pablo Escobar Older Bro Wants to Impeach Trump ... But Needs $50 Mil!!!

Pablo Escobar's family needs your help to make another person disappear -- this time, it's President Trump they want out ... but, apparently, it'll be no cheap feat.

The brother of the deceased Colombian drug kingpin, Roberto (aka El Osito), has started a GoFundMe campaign seeking at least $50 million in donations to bolster his company's efforts to impeach the U.S. Prez. Sounds totally legit ... we're listening.

Roberto and his associates at Escobar Inc. are soliciting anyone and everyone to kick in cash toward their crowdfunding page to finance "intelligence research, lobby firms and lawyers" that could ultimately lead to Trump's downfall in Congress. Hmmmmm ... yes, go on.

Roberto claims he's already got dirt on Trump from previous alleged business dealings between DT and the Escobar company ... among other things. Roberto says his dirty secrets on Trump are something Special Counsel Robert Mueller would wanna hear.

He sounds pretty confident in himself, saying, "I am the brother of a Latino hero, I have eliminated many people from power ... Trump will be impeached." We'll give him this ... the Escobars have definitely (allegedly) gotten rid of some folks in their day.

Maybe it's just us, but it's weird that Roberto and co. are asking for a cool $50 mil to fund this project if they've already got the goods on Trump.

Help them if you're so inclined.