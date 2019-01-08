R. Kelly Chicago Prosecutors Address Allegations

Chicago Prosecutors Address R. Kelly Allegations in Wake of 'Surviving' (LIVE STREAM)

Cook County prosecutors will address sex slave accusations against R. Kelly﻿ at a news conference ... and TMZ will be streaming live at 2:30 PM PT.

Here's what we know ... State Attorney Kim Foxx will be fielding questions. We know she will NOT announce any criminal charges against Kelly. What we don't know ... if Chicago authorities are looking into allegations in the wake of "Surviving R Kelly." It's likely Foxx will tell the public if anyone was victimized by the singer they'd like to hear from them.

The move comes on the heels of Kelly being criminally investigated in Georgia. As we reported ... the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has contacted family members of alleged victims ... again, as a result of the 6-part docuseries.

We're told investigators in Georgia have been flooded with calls from people with their own stories.