Lifetime Sued You Called Us Ugly for Cheap Laughs!!!

Lifetime Sued for Calling Unsuspecting Family 'Ugly' in Christmas Movie

EXCLUSIVE

Lifetime pulled a major Scrooge move in one of its heartwarming holiday flicks by taking a real-life family that had nothing to do with the movie and calling 'em ugly ... according to the fam, anyway.

Setiam and Katherine Allah are suing the cable channel over a scene in "Christmas Harmony" ... which they did not find the least bit harmonious or Christmas-y. In a lawsuit, the Allahs say one of their family photos somehow ended up as a prop on the movie's set without their permission.

If you saw the movie ('cause who didn't?), the lead character, Harmony, pins a random family pic to the wall ...only to have her love interest tell her to take it down immediately. Harmony protests, but her guy fires back ... "They're ugly!"

The Allahs were embarrassed when friends and family called to say they easily recognized them while watching the film. According to the suit, the Allahs only sent out about 50 of those family portraits, but not to anyone who works for Lifetime.

The movie aired back in November, so for the Allahs, the damage is done. They're suing Lifetime for all of the movie's profits. Bah humbug!

We've reached out to Lifetime, so far no word back.