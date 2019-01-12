MMA Fighter Anastasia Yankova I'm a Bikini Model Too!

You've never seen a 1-2 combo like this -- here's MMA fighter Anastasia Yankova ... who's killin' it in the cage AND in the model game!!

The 27-year-old Russian fighter is heating up in both worlds. She's got a 5-1 pro record and she's currently fighting in Bellator. Also, she's really, really, really good looking.

But, Yankova ain't relying on her looks to get by -- she's putting in that work at the American Kickboxing Academy in Thailand ... where stars like Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov have trained in the past.

The modeling career is taking off too ... for obvious reasons.

And, sorry to break it to ya -- Yankova's taken by UFC fighter Mike Swick.

No word on when she's fighting next -- but you watch her slay the camera in this gallery.

Enjoy!