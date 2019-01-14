Most R. Kelly Collabs Untouched on Streaming Services, Including 2 Jay-Z Albums

R. Kelly Most Collabs Still Streaming ... Including 2 Jay-Z Albums

EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly's vast catalog of duets and collaborations remains mostly available to the public, as most artists are not pulling them -- most notably Jay-Z, who has 2 full albums with R. Kelly.

Out of 50-plus notable songs that feature R. Kelly, only two are being pulled from streaming services by the lead artist -- those being the tracks from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion -- but everyone else hasn't signaled a move one way or another.

A few artists who've collaborated with R. Kelly include Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Ciara, Justin Bieber, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Nas, Twista, Nick Cannon, Ty Dolla $ign, Mariah Carey and The Pussycat Dolls and, of course, Jigga ... who by far has the most joint works with Kelly out of everyone.

Jay and R. Kelly teamed for 2002's "The Best of Both Worlds" and 2004's "Unfinished Business."

Here's what's weird. No artist is obliged to remove their R. Kelly collabs, but the way showbiz normally works is ... celebs follow the trend. With 2 enormous artists like Gaga and Celine taking a stand on the R. Kelly scandal, you'd expect others to follow suit.

It's interesting that hasn't happened, so far -- even as R. Kelly feels the heat from prosecutors and the public.