NY Giants QB Kyle Lauletta Pleads Guilty In Dangerous Driving Case

NY Giants backup QB Kyle Lauletta ﻿just pled guilty to obstruction of justice stemming from his wild October arrest where he allegedly almost ran over a cop.

Remember, officials in Weehawken, New Jersey say the 23-year-old was driving his 2017 Jaguar in a "dangerous manner" on the way to Giants practice when cops attempted to pull him over.

When an officer tried to stop him, the QB continued to drive like a maniac and almost hit the cop.

He was initially booked on several charges -- including 3rd degree eluding police, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and other lesser crimes.

But now, officials say Lauletta cut a deal with prosecutors in which he pled guilty to a disorderly persons offense of obstructing the administration of law at a motor vehicle stop ... and in exchange, the more serious charges will be dropped as part of a conditional dismissal.

In other words, if Lauletta stays out of trouble for 12 months, all of his legal problems go away.

If he screws up, the judge can reinstate all of the initial charges -- in which case he could face up to 6 months in jail.

In addition, Lauletta pled guilty to a few minor traffic violations.

As for the Giants, the team previously hit Lauletta with a fine.

Moral of the Story ... don't be late to practice.