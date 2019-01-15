Ex-World Series MVP John Wetteland Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

John Wetteland Ex-World Series MVP Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

Breaking News

John Wetteland -- the former closer for the New York Yankees -- was arrested in Denton County, Texas on Monday on suspicion of child sex abuse ... official records show.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear -- but the charge specifies that the alleged victim is under the age of 14.

The 52-year-old right-hander was booked and posed for a mug shot. He was later released on $25,000 bond.

We're reaching out to law enforcement to find out more.

Wetteland was a star back in the day -- he was the MVP of the 1996 World Series, helping his Yankee squad defeat the Atlanta Braves. He posted all 4 saves for the Yanks during that series.

He was also a 3-time All Star during his 12-year MLB career ... during which he played for the Dodgers, Rangers and Expos.

During his Yankees career, Mariano Rivera was his set-up guy.

He later went to on to serve as a bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals.

Story developing ...