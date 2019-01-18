R. Kelly's Former Manager Surrenders on Arrest Warrant for Terroristic Threats

R. Kelly Former Manager Surrenders ... For Allegedly Terrorizing Alleged Victim's Parents

One of R. Kelly's former managers has surrendered to authorities on charges he made terroristic threats against a family of one of the singer's alleged victims.

As TMZ first reported, Joycelyn Savage's father told us James Mason called him in May 2018, and threatened, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f***ing kill you."

The Henry County Sheriff's Dept. issued an arrest warrant last August for felony terroristic threats and acts and, Friday morning, Mason turned himself in.

He was released on $10,000 bond.

Joycelyn Savage has said she is not being held against her will, but her parents firmly believed their daughter has been brainwashed and they have mounted a full-court press to free her.

The lawyer for the Savage family responded to Mason's surrender, saying, "Let this be a message to R. Kelly's staff that we won't be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage Family."

He continued, "Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred."