L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Promises Epic Party if Rams Win Super Bowl

L.A. Mayor and likely Presidential candidate Eric Garcetti is promising a party for the ages if the L.A. Rams win the Super Bowl.
We got Garcetti, who was on his way to Washington D.C. where he's the keynote speaker at the United States Conference of Mayors, and he was pumped up about the Rams as any fan in the City of Angels.
Garcetti, who was a key player in the negotiations that ended the L.A. teachers strike, is likely going to throw his hat in the 2020 ring, and soon.
Hizzoner was not shy about his contempt for anyone who says L.A. is not a sports town. Garcetti presents his evidence on why L.A. is the BEST sports town in the U.S. of A.