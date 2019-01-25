MAGA Hat Student Nick Sandmann KY Prosecutor Warns ... Prison Sentences for School Threats

KY Prosecutor Seeks Prison Sentences Over Threats On MAGA Hat Teen's School

EXCLUSIVE

The Kentucky prosecutor investigating threats against Nick Sandmann's high school wants to punish anyone threatening physical harm ... with prison time.

Rob Sanders, whose jurisdiction includes Covington Catholic High School, tells us he's deadly serious about seeking incarceration for people threatening Sandmann's teachers and classmates ... because it's a Class D felony in Kentucky, punishable by 1 to 5 years in a state penitentiary.

As you know ... threats against Nick and others at his school have been pouring in via email, phone calls and social media, ever since his confrontation with Native American elder Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial.

Sanders says the threats include burning down the school, blowing up the school, shooting up the school and attacking students ... and he wants to set an example for the nation -- threats made on social media have real-world consequences.

Sanders makes it clear he doesn't have a political dog in the fight. His only point is it's totally unacceptable to ever threaten kids, and watch ... he's not about to stop with fines.