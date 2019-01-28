Josie Canseco Mike Stud's Not Cheating On Me ... We Broke Up

Josie Canseco Splits with Mike Stud, 'He's Not Cheating On Me'

Exclusive Details

Ya can't cheat on someone if you're not together anymore ... that's what Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco is saying after getting tips about Mike Stud hooking up with chicks behind her back.

Here's what we know ... Josie began dating Stud in 2015. He put her in one of his music videos (wearing nothing but a bra and panties, straight FIRE!).

Josie's dad, Jose Canseco, famously threatened to shoot Mike if he mistreated his daughter -- but they eventually all hung out and got along.

But, the couple hit a rough patch in 2018 and after trying to work things out, they eventually decided it was best to part ways.

The split was pretty quiet -- so when people saw Mike getting close with other women, they started messaging Josie, thinking the rapper was being unfaithful.

But, Josie says that's just not the case -- explaining to her fans, "We've been split for a while now n to not worry!"

"Nothing but love for him always."

Meanwhile, Josie is 22-years-old and one of the top models in the world.

She won't have any issues finding a new guy ... if and when she chooses to do so.