Andy Murray Undergoes Hip Surgery Thinks He Looks Fat

Andy Murray Undergoes Hip Surgery, Thinks He Looks Fat

Breaking News

Tennis superstar Andy Murray says he's in some serious pain after undergoing hip surgery in London early Monday morning -- but even worse ... the guy thinks he's fat.

The 31-year-old Wimbledon champ has been in so much pain from his messed up hip over the past 2 years that he's considered retiring from tennis if the doctors can't fix him up.

So, he went under the knife on Monday -- and seems to be optimistic.

"I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain," Murray said.

"I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1."

Dude, you don't have a gut.

The good news for Murray, tennis star Bob Bryan has previously had the same procedure and returned to the court after only 5 months of recovery.

If Murray has the same results, he could compete at Wimbledon in July.

Fingers crossed.