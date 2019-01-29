Andy Murray Undergoes Hip Surgery, Thinks He Looks Fat

Tennis superstar Andy Murray says he's in some serious pain after undergoing hip surgery in London early Monday morning -- but even worse ... the guy thinks he's fat.
The 31-year-old Wimbledon champ has been in so much pain from his messed up hip over the past 2 years that he's considered retiring from tennis if the doctors can't fix him up.
So, he went under the knife on Monday -- and seems to be optimistic.
"I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain," Murray said.
"I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1."
Dude, you don't have a gut.
The good news for Murray, tennis star Bob Bryan has previously had the same procedure and returned to the court after only 5 months of recovery.
If Murray has the same results, he could compete at Wimbledon in July.
Fingers crossed.