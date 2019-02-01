Super Bowl LIII Nearly $1 Mil Ticket Scam Exposed ... Man Allegedly Stole from His Mom!!!

Super Bowl Has Billy McFarland-Type Villain, Accused of Nearly $1 Million Scam

Billy McFarland and Fyre Fest got nothing on this guy ... allegedly.

A Georgia man has vanished after cops say he ripped off friends and family members to the tune of more than $750,000 in a Super Bowl LIII ticket scam.

At least a dozen say Ketan Shah promised them primo seats to see the Patriots take on the Rams, and got a ton of money up front for those tickets ... but never delivered before going MIA. Cops say one alleged victim forked over $20k, and another gave him $500k.

Perhaps worst of all is a $36,000 payment Shah allegedly took -- from his own mother!! He also took out a half-million dollar loan against the digital printing shop he owns in Gwinnett County.

All the victims say Shah promised them 100 level seats, plus access to a concierge lounge and Super Bowl pre-parties. They're all getting bupkis.

BTW, Mama Shah wasn't having it ... she's among the alleged victims who dimed out Shah to cops. WSB in Atlanta first reported the scam, and says Shah's wife reported him missing in early January, and hasn't seen him since.