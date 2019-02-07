Lamar Odom Officially Enters BIG3 Draft Pool

Breaking News

It's happening!!! Lamar Odom is finally getting his shot to join Ice Cube's BIG3 league.

The troubled ex-NBA star has been campaigning for about 2 years to make his U.S. hoops comeback with the rap legend's 3-on-3 league ... and now, LO is getting his shot by entering the 2019 draft pool.

"He’s worked hard and we're thrilled to see him return to US professional basketball at the #BIG3Season3 combine," the league said Thursday.

We spoke with Cube back in December about Odom's chances ... and he said he'd LOVE to see the NBA champ be a part of the BIG3, but was adamant he wouldn't get any special treatment.

Odom most recently played overseas for the Mighty Sports Philippines and has been training like crazy to get back on the court with his NBA bros ... and now we'll find out if it pays off when the BIG3 draft comes around in April.