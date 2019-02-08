Dana White Gives Blessing for Conor McGregor to Fight Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White Conor Wants to Fight Cowboy?! ... Let's Do It!

They want it?! They're gonna get it -- with Dana White saying he's 100% down to greenlight a Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone fight in 2019.

In fact, Dana tells TMZ Sports ... that fight would probably happen before the Conor vs. Khabib rematch.

We spoke with the UFC honcho as he was gearing up for UFC 234 in Australia -- and asked about plans for Conor and Khabib now that they've been disciplined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

And, with Conor and Cowboy calling each other out on social media, we asked Dana if that's a fight he wants to make.

"If these two want to fight each other, they both deserve it. They've both earned it. Let's do it!"

White says he was VERY impressed with Cowboy's big victory last month over Alexander Hernandez and thinks Conor is the perfect reward.

As for Khabib ... Dana says he thinks the likely fight is with Tony Ferguson -- and if he gets through T-Ferg, it's POSSIBLE he could go up in weight and fight Tyron Woodley. MAYBE.

The good news ... good fights on the horizon all the way around.