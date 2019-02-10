Lamar Odom You Down With CBD?! ... Yeah, You Know Me!!!

Lamar Odom Launching CBD Vape Pen Line

Lamar Odom ﻿is joining a TON of big athletes getting into the green industry -- he's launching his own line of CBD vape pens, TMZ Sports has learned.

The ex-NBA star credits marijuana and CBD for helping him recover from the 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks he suffered after his 2015 drug overdose in Nevada ... and feels other people can benefit too.

Hence the new Odom pen.

The marijuana/hemp biz is becoming hugely popular with celebrity investors -- big stars like Joe Montana, Al Harrington and Mike Tyson are making big moves in the space.

Odom clearly sees real opportunity and we're told he's already getting solid feedback resulting in huge pre-orders.

We're told the Odom vape pen -- released by Five Star Juice -- will be officially announced at the big Tobacco Plus Expo in Vegas next week ... and then it's on to the national market.