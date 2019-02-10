'What Are Those' Meme Creator Brandon Moore Accidentally OD'd

'What Are Those' Meme Creator Accidentally OD'd Cocaine, Ecstasy, Codeine Found in His System

EXCLUSIVE

Brandon Moore -- the man who created the viral "what are those" meme -- died after a night of ingesting a bunch of drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Contra Costa County Coroner's report ... the exact cause of death was polypharmacy -- meaning he died as a result of ingesting multiple drugs. The coroner says Moore's blood tested positive for cocaine, morphine, codeine, methamphetamines and ecstasy.

What's more ... the report says Moore's wife, Noonie, told authorities he drank and possibly ingested cocaine the night before he was found dead. According to the report, there's no evidence to suggest Moore ingested the drugs with the intent to harm himself ... and lists the death as an accidental overdose.

View this post on Instagram Free Myesha fast A post shared by Snapchat @youngbusco87 (@youngbusco) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:55am PDT

As we reported... Brandon's wife told us his heart stopped while he was sleeping in their Northern California home ... and now we know why.

The internet comedian, known as Young Busco, made a huge splash in 2015 after mocking a police officer's shoes as a joke. You'll recall, while his friend was being arrested, Brandon joked about the cop's clunky boots, saying, "What are those?"

The meme caught fire online ... and the catchphrase even appeared in "Black Panther." Michael Jordan was also jokingly asked, "What are those?" during a Q&A session at a basketball camp.

Brandon, who was a father of 9, was 31.