Ice Cube Scottie Pippen Is Wrong About LeBron ... But He's Right Too

Ice Cube Says LeBron Is Clutch, Just Not Like Jordan Or Kobe

Lakers super fan Ice Cube says Scottie Pippen is WRONG when he says LeBron James doesn't have the clutch gene ... but RIGHT when he says LBJ is no Michael Jordan ... or Kobe Bryant.

Pippen took some shots at LeBron recently ... actually, he pretty much destroyed the guy on "ESPN First Take," saying the King turns into a peasant during crunch time in games.

"When I look at LeBron, he's not what Michael (Jordan) was as a player. He's not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player."



– @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/OWYkzypZBV — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2019

We got Ice Cube at LAX and asked the lifelong NBA fan if there's any truth to Scottie's scathing critique, and the West Coast legend said no ... and yes.

"I think he does have the clutch gene, but not too many people in the world got the Kobe and Jordan gene."

So ... LeBron is clutch, just not Kobe or Jordan clutch. So, he's not like a high-priced Gucci clutch bag (no disrespect to T.I.) he's more like a Coach clutch bag (no disrespect to Coach).

Makes sense ... Cube went on to say LeBron shouldn't sweat Scottie's opinion, because he's got 3 rings and it doesn't matter, but we think Cube forgot one thing.

Scottie has 6.