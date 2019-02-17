BlocBoy JB Wanted by Police in Tennessee Over Drug & Gun Charges

BlocBoy JB Wanted in Tennessee ... Over Drug/Gun Charges

BlocBoy JB is a wanted man in his home state of Tennessee ... according to police, who say he's facing multiple criminal charges.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted out the news Saturday about the local Memphis MC, saying BB JB -- real name James Baker -- is wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and for theft of property.

It's unclear what incident these charges stem from, but cops are asking the public for any information about his current whereabouts.

BlocBoy's Instagram story has been quiet over the past 24 hours, but he posted a photo of himself with a tagged location of Memphis, TN just last weekend.

You'll recall ... BlocBoy JB is one of many celebs currently suing the developers of Fortnite for allegedly ripping off his Shoot dance and throwing it in the game ... calling it the Hype dance.

He hasn't commented on the charges as of yet.