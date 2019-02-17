Ty Law Magic Johnson Mentored Me ... To Be A Trampoline Park Mogul

Ty Law Says Magic Johnson Mentored Him To Become A Trampoline Park Mogul

EXCLUSIVE

Hall of Famer Ty Law says he owes part of his booming bouncy business to the advice and counsel of one of the greatest basketball players businessmen of all time ... Magic Johnson.

Law -- who was just elected into Canton (congrats) -- has been trying to make history in another profession ... as the owner and franchisee of a series of trampoline and action parks with basketball, dodgeball and laser tag.

He currently operates 23 Launch Trampoline Parks (there'll be 40 open by the end of 2019) in 13 states and says a lot his success making that guap came from a sit down he had years ago with LeBron's boss.

"I came out to L.A. He spent like 4 or 5 hours with me. Took me through his office. His operation. He let me explain my business to him. What my vision is. It was just awesome. From that point on, it was a totally different perspective of what could be."

"I had an opportunity to just sit down and just hear him speak. It's so inspiring. It's like you walk in and you smell money."

Ty says the biz is making a lot of dough ... but the best part of his empire is he's created 3,000 jobs.

Dope.