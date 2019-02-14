Cookie Johnson Valentine's Day With Magic? ... Here's How It Goes Down

Cookie Johnson Reveals How Magic Does Valentine's Day!

EXCLUSIVE

Forget candy, jewelry and teddy bears ... Cookie Johnson says Magic's secret to Valentine's Day is simple -- FLOWERS AND DINNER!!!

"He goes more out for birthdays and things like that," Magic's wife tells TMZ Sports.

Of course, Magic doesn't usually have the chance to ball out on Feb. 14 ... Cookie says the couple is almost ALWAYS on the road for the day at the NBA's All-Star festivities.

Things don't appear to be changing this year ... Cookie was actually on her way to the big event when we got her at LAX on Wednesday morning.

But, it seems Magic's V-Day plans are working all right for the couple ... Cookie and the Lakers GM have been together for decades -- and she's just fine with MJ's annual game plan.

"We do a nice dinner, something like that."

Ya hear that??? It ain't too late to return that necklace!!!