Ex-NFL Player T.J. Cunningham Shot and Killed in Parking Spot Dispute

A former NFL player -- who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks -- was shot to death Sunday morning ... and cops say it was all over an argument over a parking spot.

46-year-old T.J. Cunningham was a wide receiver and defensive back at the University of Colorado back in the early '90s -- and was selected in the 6th round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

But, cops say he was killed near Eaglecrest High School in Colorado after fighting with a neighbor over a parking spot.

Officials say Cunningham and 31-year-old Marcus Johnson -- who lives across the street from Cunningham -- agreed to meet near the high school to settle the beef, but Johnson brought a gun. Cops say Cunningham did NOT have a firearm.

Ultimately, cops say Cunningham was shot multiple times and died from his wounds. Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder. Cops say they also found the gun.

Cunningham is survived by his wife and 5 children. A GoFundMe page has already been set up to help out his family.

Cunningham played in 9 games for the Seahawks before suffering a career-ending knee injury.