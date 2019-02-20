Jussie Smollett Ready to Talk to Police Again, Grand Jury Standing By

Jussie Smollett Ready to Talk to Cops Again ... Grand Jury, Brothers Standing By

Jussie Smollett and/or his attorneys are prepared to sit down with police, and that decision staved off a grand jury at the 11th hour ... TMZ has learned.

Ola and Abel Osundairo were at a Chicago courthouse Tuesday, ready to testify before the grand jury ... according to sources connected to the case, however, that was nixed at the last minute. We're told they got a call that Jussie's legal team -- and possibly Jussie himself -- had agreed to talk to police.

End result ... the grand jury was postponed. We're told the meeting between cops and Jussie's team has not happened yet. We're also told the grand jury will not convene Wednesday morning.

As for the ongoing investigation into the "attack" ... we're told law enforcement believes it happened when it did, January 29, specifically because Jussie knew the Osundairo brothers were leaving for Nigeria the next day. Our sources say that trip was pre-planned, and not connected to the alleged attack.

Also, we're told the FBI met with the brothers Tuesday to talk about the hate mail that was sent to Jussie at Fox Studios in Chicago. The feds are checking to see if the postal stamp on the letter matches stamps police seized at the brothers' home in Chicago.

We're told the FBI is also looking into the ripped out magazine pages found in their home ... to see if there's any match to the cut-out letters used in the racist and homophobic letter.

Our sources say the brothers told police they had nothing to do with the letter, and only saw it in a photo on Jussie's phone.

We reached out to the Osundairos' attorney, Gloria Schmidt, for comment ... and she said, "All the facts will come out soon."