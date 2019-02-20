TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Meghan Markle Hits Fancy NYC Restaurant ... With Serena Williams

2/20/2019 6:25 AM PST

Meghan Markle Hits Fancy NYC Restaurant with Serena Williams

Meghan Markle took her fetus for a night on the town Tuesday -- hitting the famous Polo Bar restaurant for dinner with her pal Serena Williams ... and we've got the video. 

Her Royal Highness had a busy day -- she flew into New York for her baby shower at The Mark Hotel earlier in the day ... where friends like Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney helped celebrate the mom-to-be. 

Afterward, it was off to Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar -- famous for its $20 "RRL Hot Dog" -- which comes with Sauerkraut, Sweet Relish & Mustard on a Toasted Brioche.  

If she didn't have the dog, she missed out. 

On the way out, 37-year-old Meghan strutted to her waiting SUV while clutching a fancy black Stella McCartney purse. 

FYI, everything Meghan touches seems to sell out in minutes -- guessing royal fashion-aholics already snapped up the remaining stock. 

Serena followed Meghan and got in the same SUV. 

By the way, Serena and Meghan have been close for years -- they met at a Super Bowl party back in the day and grew so close, Meghan even invited the tennis legend to her wedding to Prince Harry

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web