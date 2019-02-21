Jussie Smollett Drops Trump Diss On Scrapped 'Drop the Mic'

Jussie Smollett Disses Donald Trump in Scrapped 'Drop the Mic' Episode

Jussie Smollett ﻿took aim at Donald Trump during a "Drop the Mic" appearance, and even though TNT's yanked the episode ... we got a snippet of his rap battle.

Jussie was taking on "Orange is the New Black" star Danielle Brooks when he spit a few orange disses on President Trump.

The episode was released online the week after Jussie claimed he was brutally attacked in Chicago -- but in the wake of Jussie's arrest on felony charges for filing a false police report, TNT says it's never gonna air.

The collateral damage in all this -- "American Idol" star Clay Aiken and Ian Ziering ... who also battled in the episode, won't be seen on TV.

Jussie's never hidden his disdain for Trump, and recently tweeted at the Prez, calling him a "bitch ass n***a."

However, Smollett did work in a Barack Obama line. That one was a compliment ... watch.