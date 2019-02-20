Jussie Smollett Brothers On Cam Buying Ski Masks ... Jussie Now a 'Suspect'

Brothers in Jussie Smollett Case Caught on Cam Buying Ski Masks, Grand Jury Convenes

Breaking News

2:20 PM PT -- Chicago PD says Jussie is now "officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation" ... and detectives began presenting evidence Wednesday afternoon to the grand jury. The brothers who say Jussie Smollett hired them to stage the alleged attack were caught on surveillance camera buying a bunch of items they used during the incident.

The video -- first posted by CBS2 in Chicago -- shows Ola and Abel Osundairo at the checkout counter as they pile up the items, which include ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

EXCLUSIVE:



I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack"



Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy.



Countless phone calls placed for this.



Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

At one point Abel pulls his hoodie over his head, perhaps attempting to hide his face, but he'd already been seen clearly on the video.

CBS2 says the brothers bought these items the day before the "attack" on Jussie.

The items are interesting ... we know Jussie said his attackers were wearing ski masks, and we also know police seized red hats when they raided the brothers' home in Chicago. The surveillance image police had released last month appears to show Abel and Ola with their faces still concealed under the ski masks.

As we first reported, the brothers were at court Tuesday, ready to testify for the grand jury -- but were called off at the last minute because Jussie's attorneys are going to speak to police.

We're told they will go before the grand jury when it finally convenes.

Originally Published -- 1:55 PM PT