Meek Mill Honored with His Own 'Day' in Houston

Meek Mill now has an official holiday named after himself in Houston -- and the honor appears to be tied to his work in criminal justice reform.

The Philly-based rapper was performing Saturday night to a packed house at the Revention Music Center as part of his Motivation Tour -- his final stop. At some point in the night, he was awarded an official city proclamation dubbing February 24 as "Meek Mill Day."

Meek put up photos of the proclamation, which he seems to have accepted either after the show or, perhaps, backstage. The entire proclamation isn't shown in full view, but based on what we can see ... it looks like Houston appreciates his advocacy work.

Sources close to Meek tell us the honor is, in fact, a nod toward his efforts to retool the criminal justice system -- a cause he now has a lot of backing for from titans in the sports and music world.

You'll recall ... the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, gave Travis Scott his own day as well last year, declaring Nov. 18 as "Astroworld Day."

The proclamations themselves seem to be more ceremonial than anything, but it's a nice gesture for sure.