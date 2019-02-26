Ndamukong Suh Unsure Of Future With Rams ... 'We'll See'

Ndamukong Suh Unsure Of Future With Rams, 'We'll See'

EXCLUSIVE

Could the Rams head into 2019 without one of their best defensive players???

Seems it's leaning that way ... 'cause just 2 weeks before NFL free agency begins -- Ndamukong Suh tells TMZ Sports he's STILL unsure of his future with L.A.

"We'll see," he told us when asked about returning to the Rams.

Suh signed a 1-year, $14 MILLION contract with the Rams last offseason ... but that deal is expiring -- and the 32-year-old didn't exactly get Rams fans excited when we asked about the situation at Craig's Monday night.

Ndamukong was a beast in his 16 games with L.A. ... logging 4.5 sacks and 59 tackles -- and playing his best ball of the season for the team in their Super Bowl run.

BTW ... we got what appears to be a glimpse of what Suh spent some of his Rams paychecks on -- and it's four wheels of an INSANELY AWESOME car.

Suh hopped into what looks like a Rolls-Royce Dawn -- a $350,000 whip with suicide doors and 563 horsepower.

Yeah ... we ain't feeling too bad about his upcoming free agency now either.

The good news for the Rams ... stud left tackle Andrew Whitworth just announced he'll be returning to the team for the 2019 season.

"Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again!" the 37-year-old tweeted out Tuesday morning.

Whitworth is a 4-time Pro Bowler who's been in the league for 13 seasons. He's currently in the final year of his 3-year, $33 million contract.