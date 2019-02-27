Brooklyn Nets Accused of Jacking Coogi Design ... for Biggie Tribute

EXCLUSIVE

Notorious B.I.G.'s favorite sweater brand, Coogi -- as in, "Every cutie with a booty bought a Coogi" -- says the Brooklyn Nets stole their iconic fashion pattern ... and now they're suing the team.

Coogi is pissed off about a special jersey the Nets created called "Brooklyn Camo" -- which players wore during a Nov. 17, 2018 game as a tribute to Brooklyn's own Biggie Smalls, who loved Coogi sweaters.

The problem, according to Coogi, no one from the team or the NBA or Nike or New Era or Russell Brands ever got permission to use the iconic Coogi pattern ... so now, Coogi is suing all of 'em!

Coogi claims they have copyrights for their most famous designs -- called "Pea Soup" and "Ricotta" -- and they feel the Nets straight swiped their swag.

Coogi says the Nets should have known better -- considering the brand is often worn by huge stars like Conor McGregor, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather and more.

Plus, Biggie -- the guy the Nets were trying to honor -- shouted out the brand in two of his biggest hits ... 1994's "Big Poppa" and 1996's "Hypnotize."

Coogi is not only suing for damages ... they also want everyone involved to stop selling the "Brooklyn Camo" jerseys and other sportswear.

In the meantime, here's Biggie ... enjoy!