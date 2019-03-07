'Tanked' Star Heather King Arrested for Domestic Violence ... Allegedly Slapped, Kicked Wayde

'Tanked' Star Heather King Arrested for Attacking Her Husband Wayde

EXCLUSIVE

The husband and wife stars of "Tanked" got into a nasty fight at home that ended with him getting roughed up and her in handcuffs ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Heather King was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas after she allegedly slapped her husband, Wayde, in the face and kicked him in the stomach twice during a heated argument.

We're told cops were called to their house and noticed visible redness on the right side of Wayde's stomach. He also told police when Heather drove away, he was hanging out the window of her car.

Our sources say Heather admitted to cops she slapped Wayde, but only because he wouldn't let her leave a room -- and she also denies dragging him with her car.

Heather was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence, and has been released from custody.

The couple's Animal Planet show follows Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, an aquarium company in Vegas owned by Wayde and his brother-in-law, Brett Raymer. Brett is Heather's bro, and she's the accountant.

The show has installed incredible fish tanks and aquariums into the homes of several celebs ... like Tracy Morgan, Alyssa Milano, Shaq, Neil Patrick Harris, Betty White, David Hasselhoff, Howie Mandel, and Ludacris.