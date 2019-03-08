Whoopi Goldberg Says She Came Close to Dying from Pneumonia on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Talks Pneumonia Scare 'I Came Very, Very Close' to Dying

Whoopi Goldberg ﻿just revealed her bout with pneumonia was so severe she nearly died.

Whoopi appeared on "The View" Friday via a video update and said she'd been battling a bad case of pneumonia. She said, "Yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn't."

The comedian/co-host has not appeared on the panel since February 6 and, on Thursday, Whoopi reportedly skipped a benefit concert in NYC she was scheduled to co-host with Martin Short.

She said the illness was bad ... with pneumonia in both lungs. Whoopi says she's okay and moving around, and she thanked her fans for wishing her well.

Whoopi -- who has been a panelist on the daytime show since 2007 -- said she's also gotten well wishes from her critics. Get well soon, Whoopi!!