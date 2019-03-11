Ex-Raiders WR Says Playing For Jon Gruden Was 'Hell,' I Wanted To Fight Him

Ex-Raiders WR Jerry Porter Playing For Jon Gruden Was 'Hell' ... I Wanted To Fight Him

Jon Gruden HATES coaching young guys and playing for him was like living with Satan ... so says ex-Raiders stud Jerry Porter.

"Hell," the receiver says of his time with Chuckie ... "I felt like I wanted to fight Gruden once."

Okay, some context ... with Antonio Brown signing that historical contract with Oakland, we wanted to reach out to someone who played for Gruden's Raiders to see what AB could be expecting.

Porter says Brown shouldn't have anything to worry about since he's a seasoned veteran who clearly already has Gruden's respect.

But, the young guys trying to prove themselves? That's another story altogether ...

"Rookies, young guys -- he leans on them. It's nothing they've ever seen before. It's tough."

Porter played his first two NFL seasons under Jon in Oakland in 2001 and 2002 ... and candidly admits he never really clicked with Gruden.

In fact, Jerry describes the coach as "an abrasive guy" ... saying, "Our personalities clashed."

The good news for Raiders fans ... Jerry says it seems Jon's figured out a way to combat the issue -- and that's by adding A TON of veteran guys with proven resumes.

Case in point ... Gruden just traded for Antonio Brown -- and Jerry seems to think that's a marriage that should work out just fine.

As for the THREE first-round picks the Raiders have coming in this season ... good luck to you all!!!

By the way, Jerry also had some advice for AB on how to deal with the Black Hole ... telling us Brown better put the team before himself -- or Raiders fans might NEVER accept him!!!