Shawn Oakman Crushes Workout, Training For NFL

Shawn Oakman is wasting no time proving he's serious about the NFL ... putting in some serious work in the gym just days after proclaiming his dream of playing in the league.

Oakman was found NOT GUILTY in his rape case last month ... and has since vowed to work his ass off and show teams he deserves a shot to play in the NFL.

Of course, Oakman was a projected 1st-round draft pick while playing at Baylor, but went untouched in the 2016 NFL Draft after he was arrested and charged with raping a woman at his apartment.

The 6'9" defensive end posted a recent sweat sesh for his followers over the weekend ... and it's clear he's trying to let people know he's serious about getting to the league.

"I want to play football at the highest level and just really finally get my chance,” Oakman told KWTX last week.

"I think God will set the right path for me but I don't feel like I have to beg for anything, it's not a begging matter. I don't want anybody to hand me anything. I want to earn it and everything I get."

Whether a team takes a chance on Oakman is still unclear ... but he sure looks ready to ball.