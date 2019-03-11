'Tanked' Star Heather King Files for Divorce After Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tanked' Star Heather King Files for Divorce ... Days After DV Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

11:16 AM PT -- TMZ just got a hold of Heather's divorce complaint, and she's asking for primary custody of their kids, one of whom is already 18, but is willing to share joint legal custody with Wayde. Heather is also asking for monthly child support that she says should be equal to 25% of Wayde's gross monthly income. She also wants him to provide health insurance for the two kids until they graduate high school. Oh, and Heather is also asking for temporary spousal support.

One more interesting thing ... Heather says she wants to keep her married name after the divorce is finalized. We'll see what Wayde has to say about all this.

"Tanked" star Heather King is filing for divorce, and it comes just days after she was arrested for allegedly attacking her now estranged husband, Wayde.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Heather filed for divorce Friday in Clark County, NV. In her filing, Heather, who has 2 minor children with Wayde, is asking the court for a joint preliminary injunction -- which is typically a way to stop the other party from depleting shared assets.

The couple cohosts their tremendously popular Animal Planet show, which has been going strong building amazing aquariums for celebs since 2011.

Heather's divorce filing came just 2 days after she was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday. TMZ broke the story ... Wayde told cops in Vegas Heather had slapped him and kicked him in the stomach during a heated argument.

He also claims she had him hanging out the window of her car as she drove away ... something she denies ever happened.

Heather and Wayde just hit their 21st year of marriage last year.

