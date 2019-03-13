Mickey Mantle Trump Casino Gambling Cards ... Hit Auction Block

Mickey Mantle's Signed Trump Casino Gambling Cards Hit Auction Block

Forget rookie cards ... here's a WAY cooler piece of baseball memorabilia -- Mickey Mantle's SIGNED Trump casino gambling cards!!!

That's right, the player's cards Mantle personally used to throw down bets at Donald Trump's casinos in Atlantic City -- the Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza -- are hitting the Robert Edwards Auctions block.

So far, bidding has passed the $1,000 mark ... and we're told the two pieces of plastic could fetch $2,000 when all is said and done.

The cards are DOPE -- they both display the baseball legend's name and card numbers on the front ... with one of the cards actually personally signed by Mickey on the back.

And, if you're wondering ... the signature is in great shape -- we're told it's graded out as a 9 ... while both cards are said to be in "Near Mint" condition.

One of the cooler parts of the pieces? One of them has an issue date of 11/90 -- which means Mickey was using these bad boys to gamble when he was 59 years old!!!

By the way, Mantle's had a few of these cool auctions in the past ... we're told his American Express card sold for $8,400 at auction several years ago.

Now if only we could get these cards to talk!!!