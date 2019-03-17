Adrien Broner's Sexual Battery Charges Dropped in Mall Groping Case

Adrien Broner Sexual Battery Charges Dropped ... In Mall Groping Case

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing star Adrien Broner is off the hook in his sexual battery case after prosecutors decided there just wasn't enough evidence to prove he grabbed a woman's vagina at an Atlanta area mall.

The 29-year-old was arrested in February 2018 after a woman claimed Broner touched her butt, thigh and "private parts" without her permission outside of a Louis Vuitton store.

Aftermath of the alleged incident was captured on video -- you can see the woman yelling and getting angry at Broner.

Broner denied the allegations -- but cops arrested him for sexual battery and simple battery ... both misdemeanors.

But, when the boxer appeared in court last month ... prosecutors said they did not have enough admissible evidence to "prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt" and dropped the charges.

In other words, there's no smoking gun video to prove he committed the crime.

Per court records, "the alleged victim in this case understands and consents to this decision."

Broner has been in a ton of legal trouble over the years -- he's still fighting allegations he forcibly kissed a woman at a nightclub in Cleveland in June 2018.