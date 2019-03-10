Adrien Broner Fine ... I'll Pay Off My $1 Million Debt!!!

Adrien Broner Agrees To Pay Off $1 MILLION Jewelry Debt

Adrien Broner is FINALLY paying off his $1 MILLION jewelry debt ... agreeing to give it all back in 3 installments -- TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... the boxing star was hit with a lawsuit last year after he allegedly stiffed a jeweler out of more than $1 MILLION in fine jewels.

Pristine Jewelers NY said Broner promised to pay for multiple items which totaled $1.252 Mil ... but his checks never cleared -- and then he refused to follow through on a payment plan.

But, according to legal docs filed this week ... Broner has finally reached a settlement with the company -- and has agreed to pay off his debt.

Per the details of the agreement ... Broner made his first payment on March 4 and will pay $500,000 by Dec. 31, 2019, and then the final $500,000 no later than 6 months after that.

It's interesting ... according to docs -- Broner struck the agreement with the jeweler on Feb. 15 -- just a couple weeks after he reportedly earned a $2.5 MILLION check from scrapping with Manny Pacquiao.

